Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed after road patch caves in; repair work to take 5 days

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:51 IST
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed after road patch caves in; repair work to take 5 days

The 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic after a portion of the road caved in near Ramban town, officials said on Monday, adding the repair work would take at least five days to restore the arterial route.

A portion of the road near Kela Morh, about four km ahead of the Ramban district headquarters, sank after a concrete retaining wall of the bridge collapsed, leading to the sinking of the road on Sunday evening, the officials said.

''The construction company concerned has started the restoration work on the damaged portion of the road but it will take at least five days to complete the work,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), National Highway, Jatinder Singh Jowhar told PTI.

He said a 16-metre retaining wall of a bridge collapsed, which led to the sinking of a 15-metre road, rendering the highway unsafe.

The officers of the Ramban district administration along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot, which is located adjacent to an under-construction tunnel, to devise a strategy for an early restoration of the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

The SSP said the restoration work is going on in full swing and all out efforts are being made to ensure the traffic operation on the highway is resumed early.

The highway was opened for traffic only on Sunday after remaining closed for seven days following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains.

Most of the Kashmir-bound vehicles had reached their destination when the road caved in near Ramban, leaving only a few hundred vehicles stranded, the officials said, adding most of them, including trucks carrying essential supplies to Kashmir, were stopped at various places including Jammu and Udhampur districts.

The SSP said there is no restriction on the movement of traffic between Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar, Jammu-Ramban, Magerkot-Banihal and Banihal-Qazigund stretches.

The officials said commuters were seen crossing the damaged portion on foot to reach their destinations.

The traffic was supposed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday but was suspended in view of the incident, they said.

The traffic on the highway plies alternatively from the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar to facilitate a smooth movement of vehicles in view of the ongoing work on the four-laning highway project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

5G COVID-19 conspiracy theory baseless and fake, S.Africa's telecoms regulator says

A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the coronavirus is baseless and fake, South Africas telecom regulator said on Monday after towers in KwaZulu-Natal province were torched last week. Reiterating ...

Dr Vardhan congratulates AIIMS for being number one medical institutions

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today presided over the 47th Convocation of AIIMS New Delhi for the year 2018 and 2019 in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welf...

Tata Motors owned JLR car sales take pandemic hit; sales strong in China

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR on Monday released its 2020 sales figures, which reflect a considerable hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but the company highlighted signs of recovery as sales in China remained strong.For the...

No avian death reported from Kashmir's prominent Hokersar wetland, but officials maintain vigil

No bird deaths have been reported from Hokersar wetland -- Kashmirs largest and the most prominent wetland -- even as a sustained surveillance and monitoring campaign for bird flu has been launched in the valley, officials said on Monday.A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021