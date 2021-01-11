Left Menu
RBI says GNPAs may shoot up to 14.8 per cent by Sept under severe stress scenario

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday informed that Indian banks' total gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday informed that Indian banks' total gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period. This highlights the need for proactive building up of adequate capital to withstand possible asset quality deterioration, RBI said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR).

"Macro stress tests incorporating the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020-21 released on January 7, 2021 indicate that the GNPA ratio of all SCBs may increase from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 to 13.5 per cent by September 2021 under the baseline scenario; the ratio may escalate to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario," the financial report said. It further stated that in the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, policy actions were geared towards restoring normal functioning and mitigating stress. The focus is now being oriented towards supporting the recovery and preserving the solvency of businesses and households, the report said.

"Positive news on vaccine development has underpinned optimism on the outlook, though it is marred by the second wave of the virus including more virulent strains," RBI said. "Policy measures by the regulators and the government have ensured the smooth functioning of domestic markets and financial institutions; managing market volatility amidst rising spillovers has become challenging especially when the movements in certain segments of the financial markets are not in sync with developments in the real sector," the report stated.

The RBI said bank credit growth has remained subdued, with the moderation being broad-based across bank groups. "Performance parameters of banks have improved significantly, aided by regulatory dispensations extended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the report said. "The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) improved to 15.8 per cent in September 2020 from 14.7 per cent in March 2020, while their gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 7.5 per cent from 8.4 per cent, and the provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 72.4 per cent from 66.2 per cent over this period," the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank released the 22nd issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) today, which reflects the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on risks to financial stability, and the resilience of the financial system. The release of FSR was rescheduled to incorporate the first advance estimates of national income for 2020-21 that were released by the National Statistical Office on January 7, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

