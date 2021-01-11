Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours:DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex captures 49,000-mark on earnings cheer; IT stocks, HDFC twins shine Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty soared to lifetime highs for the second straight session on Monday as encouraging corporate earnings prompted investors to accumulate IT, finance and auto stocks.

DEL74 BIZ-BIRDFLU-GIRIRAJ No scientific report of bird flu transmission to humans; states shouldn't curb poultry sales:GirirajNew Delhi: The Centre on Monday asked states not to close mandis or restrict sales of poultry products as there are no scientific reports of transmission of bird flu to human beings.

DEL70 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee tumbles 16 paise to 73.40 per US dollarMumbai: The rupee depreciated by 16 paise to close at 73.40 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a rebound in the American currency overseas.

DEL50 BIZ-BIRD FLU-GOVTBird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states so far: GovtNew Delhi:The Centre on Monday said bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states so far and stressed on increased surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms.

DCM54 BIZ-RBI-NPABanks gross NPA may rise to 13.5 pc by Sep 2021: RBI FSRMumbai: Banks' gross non-performing assets may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 under the baseline scenario, according to the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank of India.

DCM52 BIZ-FINMIN-STATESFinMin releases Rs 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfallNew Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday released the 11th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states and UTs to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount provided so far under this window to Rs 66,000 crore.

DCM49 BIZ-BUDGET-PRINTCOVID-19 impact: Govt not to print Budget documents this yearNew Delhi: The voluminous Budget documents will not be printed this year following the COVID-19 protocol and will instead be distributed electronically to the Members of Parliament (MPs).

DCM16 LD-FADA PV RETAIL SALESPassenger vehicle retail sales up 24 pc in December on back of pent up demand: FADANew Delhi: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in December witnessed a year-on-year increase of 23.99 per cent to 2,71,249 units on the back of the pent up demand continuing from the festive season.

DCM48 BIZ-RBI-FSRPandemic threatens to result in balance sheet impairments, capital shortfalls at lenders: DasMumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said the COVID-19 pandemic ''threatens'' to result in balance sheet impairments and capital shortfalls at banks, especially once regulatory reliefs are rolled back. DEL35 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold gains Rs 389, silver jumps Rs 1,137 New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 389 to Rs 48,866 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with the rise in global price of the precious metal and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM27 BIZ-DOT-TELECOM SECTORBSNL, MTNL turn EBITDA positive in first half of FY21: Telecom Department New Delhi: State-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL turned EBITDA positive in the first half of financial year 2020-21, DoT said on Monday.

