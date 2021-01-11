Malta flight to Catania turns back after passenger refuses to wear mask

A flight from Malta to Catania, Sicily was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on Monday morning because a passenger refused to wear an anti-COVID-19 mask. A court was told that a 24-year-old Italian woman resident in Bulgaria got into an argument with cabin crew on the 20-minute flight, refusing to wear a mask despite being warned of the health risks she posed to everyone on board.

The aircraft returned to Malta and the woman was immediately arrested and taken to court. She admitted to having disobeyed the legitimate instructions of crew members. The court handed her a six-month jail term suspended for two years.

