ECoR commissions Kerejanga-Anugul double line

The East Coast Railway(ECoR) has commissioned the 13.51-kilometre Kerejanga-Anuguldouble line, work for which was completed in ''record time'',official sources said on Monday.

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) hasauthorised trains to run at a maximum speed of 100 kmph on thenew double line, an ECoR official said.

This is a great achievement as permission for runningtrains at 100 kmph on a newly commissioned line is a rareevent, the official said.

Vidya Bhusan, the general manager of ECoR, hascongratulated the entire team for showing ''determination andgrit to complete the work on time''.

