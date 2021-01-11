BSES discoms pay Rs 400 cr to APCPL

Left Menu
Reliance Infrastructure firms BSES Rajdhani Power and BSES Yamuna Power on Monday paid around Rs 400 crore to Aravali Power Corporation Private Ltd, a statement said. BSES Rajdhani Power and BSES Yamuna Power have resolved the matter with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited APCPL and have paid Rs 352.27 crore and Rs 47.34 crore respectively, as per the demand, a company statement said.

Updated: 11-01-2021
Reliance Infrastructure firms BSES Rajdhani Power and BSES Yamuna Power on Monday paid around Rs 400 crore to Aravali Power Corporation Private Ltd, a statement said. BSES Rajdhani Power and BSES Yamuna Power have resolved the matter with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited (APCPL) and have paid Rs 352.27 crore and Rs 47.34 crore respectively, as per the demand, a company statement said. The BSES discoms are committed to supplying reliable and uninterrupted power to around 46 lakh consumers in Delhi, it added. The two discoms are joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and the Delhi government. APCPL is a firm of state-run power giant NTPC Ltd. Last week, NTPC had served notices to six states and two UTs for non-payment of dues. NTPC had also made it clear that it will be forced to shut-off or restrict power supply if they fail to clear their dues. The states included Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana, while the Union Territories (UTs) were Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

