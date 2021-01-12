REUTERS NEXT-Facebook's Sandberg says no plans to lift Trump ban

Facebook Inc's operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the world's largest social network had no plans to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump. Sandberg, speaking during the Reuters Next conference, said she was glad that Facebook had taken the action, which came as tech giants scrambled to crack down on Trump's baseless claims about fraud in the U.S. presidential election amid riots in Washington last week.

If Trump wanted to appeal the decision, he could do so through the company's new Oversight Board, she added. Violent rhetoric on social media platforms including Facebook ramped up in recent weeks as groups planned for the rallies, according to researchers and public postings.

The companies have faced questions about why they failed to take more aggressive action before the riots, which led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Asked by Reuters Breakingviews columnist Gina Chon about the future for herself and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, Sandberg said both were staying.

"I'm staying," she said, adding that she and Zuckerberg "feel we have a real responsibility to fix the systems that didn't work before to protect our service and to make sure great things can happen," Sandberg added. Sandberg also denied reports that she had been sidelined as Zuckerberg took a more active role in content policy and government relations, her traditional areas of responsibility.

"People love headlines about corporate drama, and I think it's fair to say they particularly love headlines about sidelining women. But I just feel tremendously lucky to have this job because there is so much good," she said.

