Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embassy REIT board approves raising up to Rs 2,600 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:26 IST
Embassy REIT board approves raising up to Rs 2,600 cr via NCDs

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Tuesday said its board approved raising up to Rs 2,600 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private place basis to fund its acquisition of commercial asset Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru.

The debenture committee of the board of directors of the Embassy Office Parks Management Services has approved the issuance of 26,000 listed, rated, secured, redeemable, transferable, rupee denominated NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh per debenture, aggregating up to Rs 2,600 crore by Embassy REIT on a private placement basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

In November, the board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services, the manager to the Embassy REIT, had approved the raising of debt by the Embassy REIT or any of its special purpose vehicles or holding companies through such modes as permitted under applicable law, including the issue of NCDs, for up to Rs 3,641.1 crore in one or more tranches, to be utilised towards refinancing existing Embassy TechVillage debt and for general corporate purposes.

In November 2020, Embassy Office Parks REIT had announced that it has agreed to acquire a large business park ''Embassy TechVillage'' in Bengaluru from realty firm Embassy group, Blackstone and some other investors for Rs 9,782.4 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bavarian premier wants to discuss obligatory vaccinations for nursing home staff

Germany needs to consider introducing an obligatory vaccination against COVID-19 for staff in nursing homes, Bavarias state premier said, to reduce the risk of infection for the people they take care of.I am against a general obligation to ...

No power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws, says SC.

No power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws, says SC....

Pakistan, China together form potent threat: Gen Naravane on national security challenges

Pakistan and China together form a potent threat to national security and their collusive approach towards India cannot be wished away, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Tuesday.Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Naravane...

Asia Leg: Saina, Prannoy withdraw after testing COVID positive, Kashyap too forced to pull out

Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and H S Prannoy were on Tuesday forced out of the YONEX Thailand Open Super 100 tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 in a third round of tests here, just a few weeks after recovering from the drea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021