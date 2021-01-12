Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks end at near 1-yr high on capital inflows from mainland

Hong Kong shares closed at a near one-year high on Tuesday, underpinned by continued capital inflows from mainland. ** As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:01 IST
Hong Kong shares closed at a near one-year high on Tuesday, underpinned by continued capital inflows from mainland. ** The Hang Seng index ended 368.53 points or 1.32% higher at 28,276.75, the highest level since Jan. 22, 2020. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.43% to 11,217.69.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.2%, while the IT sector rose 0.08%, the financial sector ended 2.31% higher and the property sector rose 0.33%. ** Analysts said gains were supported by rising capital flows from mainland. Official data showed that investors bought the most Hong Kong stocks in the previous session through the Stock Connect scheme since the programme was launched. ** As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban. ** Separately, Wall Street firms in Hong Kong including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on Monday moved to reduce exposure to Chinese telecom companies named in a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military.

