Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks steady as banks, oil, travel sectors rise

European stocks inched higher on Tuesday on positive brokerage recommendations and gains in economically sensitive stocks on expectations of a larger U.S. stimulus under incoming president Joe Biden. The pan regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with oil and gas, travel and leisure and banking sectors leading the gains.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:37 IST
European stocks steady as banks, oil, travel sectors rise

European stocks inched higher on Tuesday on positive brokerage recommendations and gains in economically sensitive stocks on expectations of a larger U.S. stimulus under incoming president Joe Biden.

The pan regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with oil and gas, travel and leisure and banking sectors leading the gains. Biden will take office on Jan. 20 with his Democratic party in control of both Houses. In the previous session, investors booked profits following a rally last week after a Democrat sweep in the U.S. Senate elections.

Meanwhile, a rebound in crude prices on hopes of a drawdown in U.S. crude oil stockpile led to gains in oil majors BP , Royal Dutch Shell and Total. On the monetary policy front, investor expectations of a accommodative stance got a boost after European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said a short-term rise in inflation will not have material impact on its decisions, adding it rather expected prices to rise too slowly.

"We are happy to see the accommodative stance from policymakers," said Domenico Ghilotti, co-head of research team at brokerage Equita. "Europe is dealing effectively with the pandemic in terms of financial support." Travel stocks rose as French catering and food services group Sodexo gained 3.5% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the stock to "neutral".

Danish shipping company Maersk rose 3.7% after brokerage Berenberg upgraded the stock to "buy", saying earnings momentum driven by freight prices could see the stock run higher. Automakers inched higher. French automaker Renault SA rose 1.2% after it said it started 2021 with a higher level of orders than 2019, while BMW was trading flat after posting an 8.4% drop in vehicles sales in 2020.

Swedish online gaming company Kindred jumped 5% after it reported strong business momentum through the fourth quarter. London's exporter-heavy index inched 0.3% lower as sterling gained and as Britain battled a surge in new infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

AstraZeneca slipped 1.7% even as Europe's drugs regulator said it will review the drugmaker and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine this month under an accelerated timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: First batch of COVID vaccine reaches Ahmedabad airport

Consignments of Covishieldvaccines have reached Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Tuesday, hours after they were dispatched from the Pune-based SerumInstitute of India SII in Maharashtra.Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who visited the airp...

Rescuers seek to free 22 following China mine explosion

Rescuers are seeking to free 22 Chinese workers trapped underground for more than two days following an explosion at a partially built gold mine in the countrys east, state media reported on Tuesday.Some 300 rescuers were seeking to clear o...

2021 to be critical in beating COVID-19 and in meeting climate challenge: UN chief

African Development Bank AfDB.org President Akinwumi Adesina on Monday joined world leaders to discuss the global transition to clean power as part of a green recovery and identify actions that can be taken to support this.The virtual COP26...

BoE's Bailey sees UK economy in "very difficult" period

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain faced a very difficult few months ahead due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but played down suggestions that cutting interest rates below zero would be a straightforward way to boost gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021