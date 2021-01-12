Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:02 IST
Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 against US dollar

The rupee recouped early losses and provisionally closed 15 paise higher at 73.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar index and recovery in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened weak at 73.42, but recovered lost ground and finished 15 paise higher over its last close.

During the trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.24 and a low of 73.44.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 73.40 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 90.38.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 247.79 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 49,517.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 78.70 points or 0.54 per cent to 14,563.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,138.90 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.71 per cent to USD 56.61 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA loses bid to disqualify special prosecutor investigating Infantino

Global soccer body FIFA has failed in its attempt to disqualify the special prosecutor named last year to handle an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his dealings with Switzerlands former attorney general. Special prose...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5.20 pm NATION LGD19 SC-2NDLD FARMERS SC stays implementation of 3 new farm laws, sets up panel to resolve impasse New Delhi The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws...

EIB and BPI provide €112m to EDP Renováveis to construct two wind farms in Portugal

The European Investment Bank EIB will provide 65 million and BPI an additional 47 million to EDP Renovveis S.A. EDPR, one of the main producer of wind energy in the world, to finance the construction and operation of two onshore wind farms...

Bajaj Allianz Life AUM grows 79 pc in 10 yrs to cross Rs 70,000 cr

Private sector life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life on Tuesday said its assets under management have crossed the Rs 70,000-crore milestone by the end of December.With value-add products and meaningful improvements across customer services, our A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021