UP: 1 dead, 9 injured in two accidents on highway

One person died, while nine others were injured in two separate accidents that took place here on Tuesday due to dense fog, police said.

The police said the first incident happened around 8 am, when a truck and container collided following heavy fog on GT Road.

The container driver Mushtaq Khan (42) died on the spot, while truck driver Aslam got seriously injured. He has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Later, another accident took place around 9.30 am when a van coming from Kasganj towards Etah overturned after its front tyre burst, SHO of Kotwali Dehat Indresh Kumar said.

He added that three of the injured have been sent to Agra for treatment.

The van driver is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

