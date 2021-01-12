RITES wins Rs 68 cr contract from NHSRCL

RITES Ltd on Tuesday said it has won a Rs 68 crore contract from National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL).

The contract relates to 487-km Mumbai-Ahemadabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

''RITES has secured a work from NHSRCL for establishment and maintenance of continuously operating reference stations (CORS) along 487 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, excluding 21 km undersea tunnel,'' the company said in a statement.

This contract will be for a period of 6 years and RITES fees for the said work will be Rs 67.79 crore, it added.

RITES is a mini-ratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in the country, having diversified services and geographical reach.

