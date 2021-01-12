Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odysse launches E2Go e-scooters; price starts at Rs 52,999

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:02 IST
Odysse launches E2Go e-scooters; price starts at Rs 52,999

Electric two-wheeler startup Odysse on Tuesday launched a new e-scooter E2Go with price starting Rs 52,999 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

Available in two models - E2Go Lite and E2Go, the low-speed e-scooters come with features such as reverse gear function, 3-drive modes, LED speedometer, anti-theft motor locking, keyless entry and USB charging, Odysse Electric Vehicles said in a release.

The e-scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and comes with a range of 60 km on a full charge, which takes about 3.5 to 4 hours, it added.

The company had entered the domestic EV space with three vehicle models just prior to the pandemic.

Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched a new low-speed scooter E2Go for the Indian market. While E2Go Lite is priced at Rs 52,999, E2Go carries a price tag of Rs 63,999, the company said.

''The E2Go is targeted towards the urban women and youth market where everyone wants to have their mobility in their own hands at an affordable entry cost without any hassle of registration process or license,'' Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said.

E2Go comes with a 250 Watt, 60V waterproof Brushless Direct Control BLDC electric motor, and two types of battery options - 1.26 KWH Lithium-ion battery or 28AH lead-acid battery.

The scooter also has telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers, the company said, adding the Lithium batteries are portable and come with a warranty of three years.

Odysse Electric is part of Vora group of companies that has businesses such as alternate fuel-based products, construction, measuring instruments and home automation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later. Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Sisodia terminates manager of labour office over irregularities in registration of workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at northwest Delhi Labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager on detection of irregularities in registration of construction workers.After receiving complai...

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but it's ''sarvamanya'' (acceptable to all): MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI.

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but its sarvamanya acceptable to all MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI....

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Agitating farmer unions Tuesday disapproved of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to break the deadlock over the acts and said they will continue their protest against the three legislations.Addressing a press conference at Singhu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021