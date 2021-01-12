Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp appoints new distributors in Nicaragua, Honduras

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:58 IST
Hero MotoCorp appoints new distributors in Nicaragua, Honduras

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has reinforced its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, with aggressive expansion plans for both countries.

The company has lined up a slew of new launches, including its range of premium motorcycles, in both countries and will also expand its network with extensive customer touch-points and flagship stores in key markets, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The two-wheeler major has appointed Grupo Casa Pellas – one of the biggest economic groups and the leading motorcycles, cars and trucks company in Nicaragua with 107 years of experience – as its exclusive distributor.

Hero MotoCorp has also appointed Movesa SA, as its exclusive distributor in Honduras.

''Honduras and Nicaragua are key markets for us in Central America, and our expansion plans clearly showcase this,'' Hero MotoCorp Global Business Head Sanjay Bhan said.

Grupo Casa Pellas and Movesa SA would enable the company to expand its footprint in both the countries, he noted.

''Through our new products and extensive customer touch-points, we aim to reach out to the youth in these countries who are looking for premium and stylish two-wheelers,'' Bhan said.

Hero MotoCorp's refreshed product portfolio in Honduras will include two new products – the XPulse 200 and the new Hunk 160R (Xtreme 160R in India).

The company's comprehensive product portfolio in the country ranges from commuter to premium motorcycles, including the Eco 150, Hunk 150, Hunk 190R, Hunk 160R, and XPulse 200.

The two-wheeler maker's refreshed product portfolio in Nicaragua would also include the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R, it said.

Other products from the company portfolio in the country includes the Splendor iSmart 110, Ignitor 125, Eco 150, Eco 150TR, Hunk 150, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, XPulse 200 motorcycles and Dash 125 scooter.

Both the XPulse 200 and Hunk 160R have received excellent customer response in many South American countries already, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court extends NCB custody of two held in drug seizure case

A magistrate court here onTuesday extended by three days the Narcotics Control BureausNCB custody of a British national and another accusedarrested in a drugs seizure case.The NCB had on Saturday arrested British nationalKaran Sajnani for a...

MP minister, supporters take away seized machine, vehicle

Madhya Pradesh minister UshaThakur led a group of supporters who barged into a forestdepartment office and forcibly took away an earth movingmachine and a tractor-trolley seized for illegal digging in aprotected area near here, an official ...

Number of Tunisian migrants landing in Italy rose fivefold in 2020

The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores soared fivefold to 13,000 in 2020, a rights group said on Tuesday, citing economic privations in Tunisia that fuel migration in boats across the Mediterranean. Tunisia has come under...

Pfizer has produced more than 70 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses-CEO

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE had produced over 70 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday.At the end of the last week of 2020, for exampl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021