SJVN plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via bonds, debentures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:42 IST
State-owned power producer SJVN on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.

''The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of Rs 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches,'' a BSE filing said.

The funds will actually be raised from time to time with the approval of a competent authority as per the powers delegated in this regard by the company's board, it added.

