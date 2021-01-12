Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:50 IST
RBI imposes Rs 2 cr penalty on Deutsche Bank

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Deutsche Bank AG for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions concerning interest rate on deposits.

The central bank said the statutory inspection of Deutsche Bank's financial position as on March 31, 2019 and the Risk Assessment Report revealed non-compliance with the 'Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016'.

Following the inspection, the RBI issued a show cause notice to the bank.

''After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions, RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,'' the central bank said.

Therefore, RBI by an order on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Deutsche Bank AG.

The action, the RBI added, was based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and was not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

