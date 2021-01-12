Left Menu
New high in Noida Metro's single-day ridership post lockdown

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:52 IST
The Noida-Greater Noida metro clocked 11,511 passengers on Monday, its highest single-day ridership since resuming services post lockdown, officials said on Tuesday.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had suspended its Aqua Line service in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak and resumed on September 7, 2020.

The ridership has increased from 600 to 11,511 in just four months, the NMRC said.

''The NMRC's ridership reached an all-time high of 11,511 yesterday (January 11) after resuming services post lockdown on September 7, 2020,'' it said in a statement.

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro's previous single-day highest ridership post lockdown was recorded on January 4 with 10,418 passengers, the officials said.

The metro rail service had an average daily ridership of 22,758 in March 2020 when it stopped service as the lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) figures.

The service resumed in September but ridership dipped due to fear of infection among riders, leading to average daily passenger count of 7,915 in December, even as the NMRC said it was ensuring implementation of all COVID-19 protocols.

