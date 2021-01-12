Four electrocuted to death in freak bus mishap in TN

In a freak mishap, fourpassengers of a bus were electrocuted to death and threeinjured when they came into contact with a live wire after thevehicle brushed against a road-side electric pole in thedistrict on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the bus, coming here fromKallanai, was overtaking a lorry and hit the pole with thewires on its top touching the passengers in window seats, nearVaragur village, they said.

Four people, including a woman, died on the spot, theysaid, adding the injured have been hospitalised.PTI CORR SSPTI PTI

