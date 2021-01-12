Left Menu
Tata Motors global wholesales up 1 pc in Oct-Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:09 IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 1 per cent rise in global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, to 2,78,915 units in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The auto major had sold 2,76,127 units in the October-December period of 2019-20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range stood at 90,365 units in the December quarter, down 4 per cent from 94,034 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were 1,88,550 units, up 4 per cent from 1,82,093 units in October-December quarter of 2019-20.

Global wholesales of JLR was 1,19,658 units during the period under review.

Jaguar wholesale units were 22,466 vehicles for the month, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 97,192 units.

