Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as recent rally runs out of steam

Expectations for a wave of spending under an incoming Joe Biden administration have pushed Treasury yields higher, with the 10-year yield reaching a 10-month high on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was 0.11% lower at 90.38.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:14 IST
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as recent rally runs out of steam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as its recent rally, driven by a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, appeared to run out of steam.

The dollar had hit a more than 2-1/2-year low in January after sliding for months as the U.S. Federal Reserves' interest rate cuts and strong investor demand for riskier assets has sapped demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency. Expectations for a wave of spending under an incoming Joe Biden administration have pushed Treasury yields higher, with the 10-year yield reaching a 10-month high on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was 0.11% lower at 90.38. The index, which fell as low as 89.206 last week, has climbed 1.5% since then. New lockdown measures across Europe to fight a second COVID-19 wave are feeding worries of a "double-dip recession," in the region, said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank.

That, combined with the rise in U.S. yields, has helped boost the dollar in recent days, Trang said. The support from rising yields has so far trumped worries that the extra spending in the United States could trigger a faster rise in inflation. But many analysts expect the dollar to resume its decline as stimulus spending and vaccine rollouts brighten the global economic outlook.

Most emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, including the offshore yuan, Mexican peso and South African rand. With risk sentiment improving, riskier developed market currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars also made modest gains against the dollar. .

Sterling rose against the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as comments from the Bank of England's governor on the viability of negative interest rates dampened some expectations for subzero rates in Britain. Bitcoin was down about 5% at $33,866, a day after it fell 7% in a highly volatile session. The cryptocurrency's rally has faltered since it soared to a record high of $42,000 on Jan. 8, and it was on pace for it fourth straight session of losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Business briefs

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Tuesday said it has appointed Vikas Poddar as its Chief Financial Officer....on the recommendation of HR, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of audit and risk management committee,...

3 trucks laden with vaccine vials leave SII for Mumbai airport

Three trucks carrying Covishieldvaccine left Serum Institute of Indias SII facility herefor the Mumbai airport on late Tuesday evening for nationwidedistribution ahead of the inoculation drive launch on January16, sources said.According to ...

There must be no ifs and buts, no double standards in fight against terrorism: Jaishankar at UNSC

India on Tuesday asserted that there must not be any ifs and buts or double standards in the fight against terrorism as it told the UN Security Council that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai blasts is given not just State ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021