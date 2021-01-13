Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to require negative COVID-19 tests for international air passengers -sources

The new rules are to take effect two weeks from the day they are signed by CDC Director Mark Redfield, which would be Jan. 26. The CDC has been urgently pressing for an expansion of the requirements with the Trump administration for weeks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:18 IST
U.S. to require negative COVID-19 tests for international air passengers -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to sign an order on Tuesday expanding coronavirus testing requirements for nearly all international air travelers, not just from Britain, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. The new rules are to take effect two weeks from the day they are signed by CDC Director Mark Redfield, which would be Jan. 26.

The CDC has been urgently pressing for an expansion of the requirements with the Trump administration for weeks. One remaining issue is how to address some countries that have limited testing capacity and how the CDC would address travel to those countries, the sources said. The CDC on Dec. 28 began requiring almost all airline passengers arriving from Britain - including U.S. citizens - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure. Those under 2 and passengers connecting through the UK are exempt.

Canada imposed similar rules for nearly all international arrivals starting Jan. 7, as have many other countries. At a White House meeting on Monday, Redfield again made an urgent case to adopt the testing requirements as new strains of COVID-19 are identified in different parts of the world. He raised concerns that vaccines could potentially not be effective against new strains, sources said.

U.S. officials do not plan to drop restrictions that were adopted starting in March that ban most non-U.S. citizens who have been in most of Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil as soon as possible, the sources said. They added that public health officials are sympathetic to the push to lift the restrictions that apply only to a limited number of countries. Earlier this month, major U.S. airlines backed the CDC's push to implement a global testing program requiring negative tests for most international air passengers returning to the United States.

Airlines for America, a group that represents American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other major carriers, also urged the Trump administration to lift European and Brazilian entry restrictions as part of the testing expansion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, Arab League vow to deepen cooperation in counter terrorism

India and Arab League states on Tuesday vowed to boost trade and investment, and also stressed the need for deepening cooperation in combating terrorism as well as in ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.The third Senior Off...

Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal, arms seized

The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal who allegedly killed a rival gang member in a shootout in the posh Gomti Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh last week, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya Vishwakar...

French health ministry reports 19,753 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 19,753 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, up from Mondays 3,582. Frances cumulative total of cases stands at 2,806,590, the sixth-highest in the world.The COVID-19 death toll wa...

Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide COVID vaccine roll-out

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said on Tuesday.The first batch of Covis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021