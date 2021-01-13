Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDC to require negative COVID-19 tests for nearly all international air travelers -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 03:29 IST
CDC to require negative COVID-19 tests for nearly all international air travelers -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved an order Tuesday expanding coronavirus testing requirements for nearly all international air travelers starting Jan. 26, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The new rules will require all U.S.-bound passengers age 2 and over to get negative COVID-19 test results within three calendar days of travel. The CDC will consider temporary waivers from testing requirements for travelers from some countries with little or no testing capacity, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart Inc, the worlds biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Bidens election certification. The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday th...

Huawei had plane waiting to whisk CFO away after extradition judgment in May, Canada court hears

Huawei Technologies had a plane waiting to take Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou back to China from Vancouver as a key verdict in her extradition case was to be handed down last May, prosecutors said in a Canadian court on Tuesday.Meng,...

Soccer-Pogba sends United clear at the top with win at Burnley

Manchester United moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after a Paul Pogba goal gave them a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday. The victory, in the re-arranged fixture, put United on 36 points from 17 games wit...

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart Inc, the worlds biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Bidens election certification. The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021