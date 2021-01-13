Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anna Curzon appointed to APEC Business Advisory Council

“ABAC helps ensure that APEC’s work programme is informed by business community perspectives from around the Asia-Pacific region,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:31 IST
Anna Curzon appointed to APEC Business Advisory Council
The leader of each APEC economy appoints three private sector representatives to ABAC. ABAC provides advice to leaders annually on business priorities. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appointed Anna Curzon to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

The leader of each APEC economy appoints three private sector representatives to ABAC. ABAC provides advice to leaders annually on business priorities.

"ABAC helps ensure that APEC's work programme is informed by business community perspectives from around the Asia-Pacific region," Jacinda Ardern said.

"As host of APEC in 2021, New Zealand is also chairing ABAC, so our members have a significant role to play."

Anna Curzon is Chief Product Officer for Xero and was a member of the Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council.

"Anna Curzon has extensive experience using digital technology to enable productivity for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"With COVID-19 accelerating the need for businesses to be more digitally connected, Anna's role in ABAC will allow New Zealand to make a strong contribution on issues that are front of mind for the export community," Jacinda Ardern said.

Anna Curzon replaces departing New Zealand member Toni Moyes.

The two other New Zealand members of ABAC are Rachel Taulelei (CEO of Kono New Zealand) and Malcolm Johns (Chief Executive of Christchurch International Airport Ltd). Rachel Taulelei is chair of ABAC in 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns -Politico

A rehearsal for U.S President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported httpspoliti.co3qpRwCK late on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.The...

NZ central bank governor apologises after cyberattack resulted in serious data breach

The head of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ apologised on Friday after a recent cyberattack led to a serious data breach at the central bank, and brought in an independent investigator to review the incident.The breach was first announ...

Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the U.S. President-elect swears in on January 20.Twitter said httpsbit.ly3icNB9E it will facilitate transfer of institutio...

Arsenal remain in midtable after 0-0 draw with Palace

Arsenals three-match winning streak in the Premier League ended with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace as the Gunners missed a chance to keep their momentum going and climb up the table.Arsenal remained rooted in 11th place with 24 points, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021