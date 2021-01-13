Hyundai Enhances Click To Buy User Experience

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • India's First & Only end-to-end online car buying platform, facilitating full spectrum car purchase journey.

• Overwhelming response with over 7 million visitors, over 47000 registrations and 54000 enquiries since launch.

• Over 4 300 bookings via Click to Buy platform.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country's first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and the largest exporter since inception, today announced new customer convenience features & benefits on Click to Buy India's first and only end-to-end online car buying platform, curated to provide incredible Future Retail Experience to Indian customers.

Commenting on the launch of new version of the 'Click to Buy', Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, said, "Being a global technology leader, Hyundai is creating benchmarks in the auto-industry by introducing most advanced customized solutions for new age progressive India customers. Click to Buy will widen the purview of our customers and enable them towards safer, quicker and contactless transactions. We are committed towards making customers life a Happy Life and be Future Ready to set newer paradigms in the digital retail space."Click to Buy new version focuses on customer convenience, enhanced user experience with better user interface, process enhancements and is aimed to instil more confidence in customers to opt for End-to-end online purchase.

Key features are focused towards – 1. Easier online buying journey with enhanced user experience on website2. Less intervention & reduced dependency on Sales Consultants3. Precise information for customer- exact on-road price before Login4. More online financing options like loan eligibility check along with addition of leading banks5. Quicker response to customer enquiries6. Increased customer convenience on website'Click to Buy' is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online making owning a new car – contactless, safer, and convenient and hassle free. With 'Click to Buy' Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of customer purchase journey completely online in an even more seamless and convenient manner. The one-stop solution for customers' car ownership requirement now facilitates user experience enhancement and additional customer delight benefits such as – • Transparency & Customer Trust- Precise on road price from the very beginning of online journey to enhance customer's trust in Click to Buy process• Quick response to customer enquiry -Auto assignment of Sales Consultant to give quicker response to customer enquiries.

• Easy finance eligibility check-Provides customer a precise indication of his eligible loan limits in discovery phase of the online car buying journey• Full online finance integration - Full online finance integration with 4 of India's top Private Banks on-board-• Virtual showroom experience- 3D configurator with audio hotspots (in English & Hindi Language) to provide customers real time buying experience• Flexible Buying Options- Customers can know stock availability as per product and Dealer selection. Customers can now choose a preferred Dealerships on Click to Buy based on their Google Ratings• Enhanced Online journey-Intuitive & interactive website UI/UX to ease customer's online buying journey With new version of Click to Buy, Hyundai will cater to the needs of all customers including millennials for purchase of new Hyundai cars. All Hyundai models including the all-new i20 are available on Click to Buy website and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai Dealerships. The response has been enthralling with over 7 Million visitors on the Click to Buy website, over 47 000 customer registrations 54 000 enquiries and close to 4 300 bookings.

About HMILHyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India's first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 11 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, all-new i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, New 2020 TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL's fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality, and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC's global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 522 dealers and more than 1,288 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.

