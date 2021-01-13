UNDP and Turkey launch report on strategies for local manufacturing of PPE

The UN Development Programme's (UNDP) Istanbul International Center for Private Sector in Development (IICPSD) and Turkey's International Health Services Inc. (USHAŞ) launched a new report – 'Lessons Learned and Strategies for Local Manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 Response Based on Literature Review, Experience and Case Study from Turkey: USHAŞ', at a virtual ceremony today.

The new report is the outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between UNDP and Turkey USHAŞ back in June 2020. The objective of this partnership has been to work together to strengthen local capacity and build opportunities and transfer knowledge between Turkey and partner countries for developing high-quality PPE production and distribution within the framework of South-South Cooperation.

Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, New York stated, "Despite phenomenal news of vaccines and the rollout, it is as important to manage the high demand for quality Protective Equipment produced under sustainable business practices. UNDP's engagement with the private sector on COVID-19 response focuses on collaboration, sustaining and supporting private sector resilience and viability; and, building capacity for resilient, inclusive, low carbon recovery."

H.E. Prof. Dr Emine Alp Meşe, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkey stated, "Substandard and uncertified PPEs if they find their way into the countries risk the security and health of especially frontline health care workers and citizens, undermine the public health measures in practice and revert the progress against the pandemic."

The new report showcases good practices from Turkey including the measures taken to mitigate the challenges of coordinating the production line and bottlenecks in the PPE value chain, including the distribution in domestic and international markets. The report includes information on PPE raw materials, necessary equipment and skills and the cost of production, making it a one-stop-shop for manufacturers.

Additionally, the report draws upon key sources including but not limited to World Health Organization's most recent publications on COVID-19 and PPE standard requirements, International Finance Corporation's tool for determining the cost of production and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's PPE value chain analysis, World Trade Organization's overview on the import-export restrictions, Asian Development Bank's PPE market analysis among others.