Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

A federal judge in Washington is contemplating a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's continued work on a $300 million White House ballroom. The plaintiff, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, alleges that the project abuses presidential power.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon indicated he might not prevent the project from progressing. While agreeing to issue a formal order soon, he stressed the need for the government to restrict construction to below-ground activities pending further review.

Despite criticisms and legal challenges, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi maintains that the project follows legal guidelines, citing the Justice Department's defense of the initiative. The unfolding dispute underlines ongoing debates over Trump's presidency and executive authority.

