FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is facing heightened scrutiny as its head, Bryan Bedford, has not yet divested his shares in Republic Airways, according to documents released on Tuesday. At issue is whether Bedford's retained holdings constitute a violation of the ethics agreement he signed during his confirmation.

In correspondence with U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, Bedford stated he had removed himself from participating in decisions directly impacting Republic's finances. Despite this, he had agreed to sell his stock—valued between $6 million and $30 million—within 90 days of taking his post in July.

The situation has intensified following the Republic Airways and Mesa Air Group merger. Senator Cantwell's inquiries reveal that Bedford appeared to delay the divestiture process, having allegedly taken initiative only by early December.

