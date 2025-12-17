UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

The UK government has announced a significant financial intervention to secure the future of Grangemouth's chemical production. In collaboration with INEOS, the initiative aims to safeguard hundreds of jobs at this critical ethylene plant.

Grangemouth, once the oldest oil refinery in Britain, pivoted to chemical production after its refinery operations became financially unviable. This strategic shift, backed by a substantial government loan and grants, focuses on enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions at the site.

According to business minister Peter Kyle, the partnership not only underscores the plant's importance but also ensures job security and supply chain stability. This comes amid widespread challenges within the European chemicals sector, including high energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)