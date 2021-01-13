Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai airport's new terminal to be commissioned by 2022-end: AAI

The total project single integrated terminal will be commissioned by December 2022, the AAI noted.The Chennai airport is Indias fourth busiest airport in terms of the number of passengers handled every year.A multi-level car parking is also being constructed with a capacity of 3,000 cars at a time, the AAI noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:51 IST
Chennai airport's new terminal to be commissioned by 2022-end: AAI
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chennai airport's new integrated terminal, which would be constructed after demolishing existing terminals 2 and 3, would be commissioned by December 2022, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday.

The new terminal will have a total area of 2,18,000 sqm and function as one large integrated terminal for international and domestic operations, the AAI said.

The new terminal will enhance the present capacity from 21 million passengers per annum to 35 million passengers per annum, the AAI said in a press release.

The project will be completed in two stages. In the first stage, domestic terminal 2 has been demolished for construction of new facility which is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2021, it said.

In the second stage, international terminal 3 would be demolished and new terminal would be constructed in its place. ''The total project (single integrated terminal) will be commissioned by December 2022,'' the AAI noted.

The Chennai airport is India's fourth busiest airport in terms of the number of passengers handled every year.

A multi-level car parking is also being constructed with a capacity of 3,000 cars at a time, the AAI noted. The current parking facility is able to handle 1,200 cars at time.

The AAI works under the Civil Aviation Ministry. It owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.2m UAE citizens, foreigners vaccinated against COVID-19: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Abu Dhabi UAE, January 13 ANISputnik The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated more than 1.2 million people, including both the countrys citizens and foreigners living in the UAE, against the coronavirus disease, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamm...

Malaysia to study Sinovac clinical trial data before approving vaccine -minister

Malaysia, which is negotiating supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine with Chinas Sinovac Biotech, will only go ahead with procurement if it satisfies the safety and efficacy standards of local regulators, a minister said on Wednesday.Malaysia will...

ICT Grand Challenge launched to develop smart water supply monitoring system

National Jal Jeevan Mission NJJM, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in partnership with Ministry of Electronics Information Technology launched an ICT Grand Challenge, for development of a Smart water supp...

PMFBY completes 5 yrs: Tomar says 29 cr farmers enrolled so far; urges others to take one soon

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said 29 crore farmers have so far insured their crops under the governments Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY and urged other growers -- who have not yet got one -- to enroll soon....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021