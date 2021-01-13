London's FTSE 100 gains as stronger energy shares outweigh virus risks

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked strong gains in crude prices, while investors remained cautious about rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in Europe. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, with energy stocks being one of the biggest gainers after oil prices jumped more than 1%.

British bookmaker William Hill, which is set to be taken over by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment , gained 0.2% even as it posted a drop in annual revenue on a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns and sports events cancellations. Global recruiter PageGroup fell 1.7% after it posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump, but said Mainland China and Japanese markets grew in December.

Homebuilder Persimmon slid 1.6% after it posted a 9% fall in 2020 revenue and flagged risks to its construction sites from the fast-spreading new variant of COVID-19 which has spurred calls for an even tighter UK lockdown.

