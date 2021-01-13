Left Menu
As per Bulk deal data available on NSE, Mauritius based LTS Investment Fund has picked up stake in BSE and NSE listed Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Earlier, Life Corporation of India (LIC) had also raised stake in Bliss GVS Pharma.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:31 IST
Mauritius Based LTS Investment Fund Picks up Stake in Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): As per Bulk deal data available on NSE, Mauritius based LTS Investment Fund has picked up stake in BSE and NSE listed Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. Earlier, Life Corporation of India (LIC) had also raised stake in Bliss GVS Pharma. Bliss GVS is a fast-growing Pharmaceutical Company with a proven track record of developing, manufacturing and marketing high quality pharmaceutical formulations at affordable prices for the global market. Today Bliss GVS is among the world leaders in Suppositories and Pessaries dosage forms with one of the largest product portfolio in this segment.

The company's thirty years of experience in suppository manufacturing has resulted in developing an extensive product offering in suppositories and pessaries across various therapeutic categories. Bliss GVS manufacturing plants are certified to be cGMP compliant by local and international standards: EU GMP, WHO GMP, OHSAS-18001 : 2007 and ISO-14001 : 2004. This company is the only EU-GMP certified suppositories manufacturer in India. It is constantly looking to raise the bar in terms of developing innovative products and quality standards which keeps it ahead of competition in this dosage form. This organisation is proud of its segment leadership in Anti-malarial products across most African markets. Its brands cover an extensive range of Artemisinin-based combination formulations across various dosage forms - Tablets, Suspensions, Sachets, Suppositories and Injections.

The company's sales and Profit before tax have constantly been rising since FY14-15. The company has received many accreditations including "Outstanding Export Performance Award" by Pharmexil, "National Award for Research and Development efforts" and "National Award for Outstanding Efforts in Entrepreneurship". Bliss GVS Pharma has 8 manufacturing facilities, over 20 therapeutic categories and over 250 products. Over the last decade, Bliss GVS has acquired definitive know-how in other dosage forms & therapeutic segments, which is exemplified by its ever-expanding product offering across more than sixty countries. With significant expansion in R & D, Manufacturing & Marketing capabilities. The company is poised for an accelerated rate of growth.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

