Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whatsapp-Not Safe! Udgam and Zebar School Shifts to Microsoft Kaizala App

The new WhatsApp privacy policy has irked many individuals and corporates who rely heavily on this popular messaging platform for internal communications. Worried over the user data security, Ahmedabad based four schools associated with Udgam Consultancy have decided to do away with the WhatsApp platform. Udgam School For Children (USFC), Zebar School For Children (ZSFC), Satellite School For Children (SSFC), and Bodakdev School For Children (BFSC) have switched over to the Microsoft Kaizala app which is more powerful, faster, safer and convenient than other messaging apps.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:45 IST
Whatsapp-Not Safe! Udgam and Zebar School Shifts to Microsoft Kaizala App
Udgam School and Zebar School. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The new WhatsApp privacy policy has irked many individuals and corporates who rely heavily on this popular messaging platform for internal communications. Worried over the user data security, Ahmedabad based four schools associated with Udgam Consultancy have decided to do away with the WhatsApp platform. Udgam School For Children (USFC), Zebar School For Children (ZSFC), Satellite School For Children (SSFC), and Bodakdev School For Children (BFSC) have switched over to the Microsoft Kaizala app which is more powerful, faster, safer and convenient than other messaging apps. Citing the reason to discontinue using WhatsApp, Manan Choksi, Executive Director, Udgam School For Children said, "For the four schools under our purview, we have around 243 different WhatsApp groups and close to 13,700 parents actively using this messaging platform. This popular app has now made it mandatory to accept new privacy norms. WhatsApp's biggest problem is the lack of trust with its users since parent company Facebook faces severe criticism around the world with regards to privacy practices. For us, data privacy and security of our staff and the parents are of utmost importance. Hence, we have decided to shift from WhatsApp and to Microsoft Kaizala which does not rely on advertisement for survival and is committed to protecting data privacy and security."

Teachers, staff members and parents of USFC, ZSFC, SSFC, and BFSC have been instructed to stop using WhatsApp for official school communications. They have been informed to take the backup of their data and install the 'Microsoft Kaizala' app which is available on iOS and Android platforms for free. A team of experts has been formed to assist the users. Elaborating unique features of the app, Dr Vinnie Jauhari, Director, Education Advocacy, Microsoft India said, "Kaizala is a phone number-based app and supports and end to end encryption of all the chats, whether private or in groups. It can be used for chatting, photo sharing, and document sharing. It is specially made for larger organisations to enable safe communication among employees and partners, including vendors and clients. Kaizala doesn't have any limit on the number of members in a group. It also promotes staying updated with interests and passions by creating global public groups."

"We were the first ones to adapt to WhatsApp for communicating with parents. Since 2014 our schools are using this instant messaging app. However, things will need to be changed due to the new data sharing policy of WhatsApp. Schools should not compel parents to data with Facebook and other platforms and should not force parents to agree to this policy," added Manan Choksi. USFC, ZFSC, SSFC, and BFSC are using Microsoft Teams for online teaching and are successfully conducting live classes for students from Playgroup to 12th standard. All schools are Microsoft Showcase Schools - which gives them access to cutting edge software and varied tools. Each of the 7400+ children gets access to free MS Office and 50 GB Exchange Mailbox. Shifting to Kaizala will help students too as they can keep it open on their desktops and laptops to access notices from school teachers without parents needing to buy another phone for children. Moreover, it will keep the privacy and the data of the parents, students, and employees safe.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, teams up with Airtel

Amazon on Wednesday announced its first mobile-only Prime Video plan at a starting price of Rs 89 per month as it looks to woo entertainment-hungry smartphone users in the country.The single-user plan will initially be available for Bharti ...

After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home

After going seven months without seeing his family while living in a bio-secure bubble and travelling the world as Pakistans bowling coach, Waqar Younis is finally getting to spend some time at home.The 49-year-old Waqar has been kept busy,...

British government says it is working with supermarkets on post-Brexit rules

Britains government has already set up a dedicated team to work with supermarkets trading with Northern Ireland, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday after supermarkets called for help with new post-Brexit procedures. A new dedicated ...

YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week

YouTube has suspended US President Donald Trumps channel for at least a week amid concerns over ongoing potential for violence, making it the latest platform to limit the presidents online activities.The Google-owned platform said it remove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021