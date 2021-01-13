Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't tout investment services to EU clients, watchdog warns banks in Britain

Provision of investment services in the EU without proper authorisation "exposes service providers to the risk of administrative or criminal proceedings", it added.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:40 IST
Don't tout investment services to EU clients, watchdog warns banks in Britain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some UK-based banks are dodging a ban on offering investment services to EU-based customers by targeting them individually through advertising, the bloc's regulator said on Wednesday, warning of possible legal action over such "questionable" practices.

Britain left the European Union on Dec. 31 and their post-Brexit trade deal does not cover financial services, effectively cutting off the City of London from its biggest customer base. Brussels has said it won't consider access to investment services from UK-based investment banks for the time being, prompting them to seek workarounds.

Since Dec. 31, "some questionable practices by firms around reverse solicitation, where the product or service is marketed at the client's own exclusive initiative, have emerged," the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement. Some banks were trying to circumvent EU requirements by including general clauses in the terms of business or via online pop-up "I agree" boxes, whereby customers say that any transaction is executed on the exclusive initiative of the client, the watchdog said.

ESMA said a bank outside the bloc that promoted its investment services in the EU could be deemed as a service provided at the own exclusive initiative of the customer, regardless of any contractual clause or disclaimer. Provision of investment services in the EU without proper authorisation "exposes service providers to the risk of administrative or criminal proceedings", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Five persons injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

Five people,including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when wild boarsattacked them at a village in Kendrapara district, officialssaid.The incident took place at Ishwarpur village nearBhitarkanika National Park.The animals might have snea...

Estonian opposition asked to step in after PM quits over scandal

Estonias president on Wednesday asked the leader of the opposition centre-right Reform Party, Kaja Kallas, to form the next government after Prime Minister Juri Ratas resigned over an inquiry into a property development. Kallas, whose party...

Sterling hits 7-week high vs euro after BoE dismisses negative rates

Sterling hit a seven-week high against the euro on Wednesday, building on gains during the previous session when the Bank of Englands governor dismissed negative rates, while optimism over the pace of Britains vaccination rollout also offer...

Uttarakhand receives its 1st vaccine consignment

Uttarakhand on Wednesday received its first consignment of coronavirus vaccine as doses of Covishield arrived at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun.A SpiceJet flight containing 10 boxes of Covishield vaccine arrived at the airport from Mumb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021