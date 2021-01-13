Tanzania’s hidden Travel Destination Gems

It is the joy of both seasoned and first-time travelers to have an incredibly unique travel experience. So, apart from Mt. Kilimanjaro's snow cap and Zanzibar's coastline, what else does Tanzania offer to her visitors?

Stick with me as I walk you through the hidden but thrilling travel destination gems that should feature on your Tanzania's must-visit list.

Mahale mountains national park

This national park sits on a tranquil rainforest mountainous terrain that tumbles down to the vibrant shores of Lake Tanganyika.

How about taking a boat ride to the mountains for a moment of uninterrupted solitude, save for some trekking chimpanzees, various birds' species, and beautiful butterflies?

Check your Tanzania visa requirements in readiness for this hidden travel destination perfect for relaxation and some time off the wild world.

Mafia Island

Unlike Zanzibar, Mafia Island has stayed below the radar for many decades. Many travelers do not have an idea of this Indian Ocean Island that lies 124 miles from Zanzibar.

Mafia Island has a cool and serene environment and is home to some magnificent diving sites and a marine park.

If you visit the island between October and April, you might be lucky to lay eyes on the gentle sharks as they migrate along the east African coastal area of the Indian Ocean.

Pangani beach

Ever thought about snorkeling and diving on some deserted beach somewhere in Africa? Well, Pangani beach that sits on Tanzania's coast offers you this and much more.

It is home to a diver's ideal diving locations and in the close vicinity of some of the best national parks.

Katavi national park

To the west of Tanzania is Katavi national park, another hidden travel destination gem in the country. This must be top on your list if you are always looking forward to traveling to destinations that give you a first-hand encounter with the world's heavyweight species.

Here, you will have your eyes glued on the wild scenery of the hippo and buffalo populations. If you are into bird-watching, there are plenty of those to soothe your spirit from December to April.

To augment your visit and give you a memorable stay, is a couple of classic hotels strategically located to give you a beautiful game view from their serene environment.

Selous

Despite being the largest game reserve in Tanzania, Selous doesn't get the kind of attention that it deserves. Nonetheless, that does not reduce its charm and spark. This park is home to almost everything wild and jungle. Think of hippos, rhinos, crocodiles, elephants, wild dogs, and several migratory birds that roam around the park.

Although the larger stretches of this game reserve are off-limit, the territory that's open for visitors will awe you.

Kitulo national park

Lastly, how about a visit to a peaceful park and hey, not for the animals. Yes, Kitulo national park exhibits a beautiful coexistence of many bird species and herbivores in what is known as a 'Serengeti of flowers'.

Visit this park to set your eyes on a hidden treasure that is one of the world's best scenic setting with hundreds of different kinds of flowers.

There is our handpicked collection of the hidden travel destination gems in Tanzania. Plan a visit to these places for an unforgettable experience and a personalized collection of unbeatable memories.

