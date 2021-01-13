Simplilearn Announces Collaboration with Facebook to Offer Facebook's Digital Marketing Associate Certification

Learners to get free voucher for the Facebook Certified Digital Marketing Associate exam- Masterclasses conducted by Facebook trainersBANGALORE, India, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, world's number one online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced its collaboration with Facebook to integrate the Facebook Blueprint Digital Marketing Associate Certification into its Digital Marketing courses. As part of this collaboration, Simplilearn will make a Facebook Blueprint certification exam voucher available to graduates of Simplilearn's Digital Marketing Specialist Program and the PG Program in Digital Marketing. On completion of these learning programs, users can avail the voucher free of cost, and experience Facebook trainers. The certification is ideal for fresh graduates, job aspirants and marketing professionals.

Facebook Blueprint is one of the top and most popular Digital Marketing certifications globally. The certification allows digital marketing aspirants to showcase their expertise in advertising across Facebook platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Facebook Blueprint Certification badges can be easily shared on Facebook and other social media platforms, enhancing one's job portfolio with a competitive edge.

Speaking about the partnership, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, ''With more people consuming information online, digital marketing has become a lifeline for brands as they seek to reduce marketing spends, drive greater ROI, and follow their customers online. In turn, this is creating a demand for PPC practitioners, digital brand managers, content & SEO experts, CRM, and email marketing specialists. Digital marketing is today exploding with new opportunities, opening growth avenues and indicating the need for aspirants to have an extra edge to stand out of the crowd. We are happy to collaborate with Facebook and bring to learners the opportunity to acquire a Facebook Blueprint certification. Through our digital marketing programs and the Facebook partnership, we aim to enable future marketers with a skillset which brings a significant value-add to potential employers.'

