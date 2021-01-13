Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fundamentals, flows, macros drove equity markets in 2020: Nilesh Shah

Fundamentals, FPI inflows and macroeconomic factors drove the Indian equity markets in 2020, while strong corporate earnings and positive news on the COVID-19 vaccines front would support the bourses in 2021, Kotak AMC Managing Director Nilesh Shah said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:49 IST
Fundamentals, flows, macros drove equity markets in 2020: Nilesh Shah
Representative image

Fundamentals, FPI inflows and macroeconomic factors drove the Indian equity markets in 2020, while strong corporate earnings and positive news on the COVID-19 vaccines front would support the bourses in 2021, Kotak AMC Managing Director Nilesh Shah said on Wednesday. The December quarter corporate results will indicate whether the earnings growth momentum seen in the preceding three months will sustain, Shah said at a virtual press conference. The year 2020 has been remarkable for equities as there have never been such sharp bear and bull markets in a short span of time, he said. Indian equities staged a heroic recovery from the March lows and Dalal Street finally wrapped up 2020 on a bullish note, with the Sensex gaining nearly 16 per cent last year. The rally was led by factors like the over USD 23 billion inflows from FPIs after the government gradually lifted lockdown restrictions, strong retail participation, better-than-expected corporate earnings in September quarter and decline in number of active COVID-19 cases. ''FPI flow, sentiment boosted by economic normalisation and fundamentals drove the markets in 2020,'' Shah said.

Going forward, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows will be supported by central banks globally and the low-interest rate scenario will support equity valuation, he emphasised. The volatility caused in 2020 was due to the pandemic and this year can be volatile as well due to vaccine-related issues, Shah added. He further said investors should not be overweight on equities at the present valuations and instead look for asset allocation strategies. Kotak Asset Management Company (AMC) is overweight on sectors such as cement, private financial services companies, industrials and automobiles. According to Shah, investors should keep an eye on trends in the unemployment level in the economy which is still higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, as well as the health of MSMEs and inflation. Kotak AMC expects that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would gradually normalise liquidity in the banking system and low retail inflation seen in December would ease the market's concerns over reversal in the apex bank's stance on the policy front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February -lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen...

UK supermarkets seek urgent action on Northern Ireland supplies

Britains leading supermarket groups have warned the government that urgent intervention is needed to prevent significant disruption to Northern Ireland food supplies in the coming months.Britain is no longer part of the European Unions sing...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The U.S. State Department this month told European companies which it suspects are helping to build Russias Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that they face the risk of sanctions as the outgoing Trump administration prepares a final round of punit...

Sudanese military helicopter crashes near Ethiopian border

A Sudanese military helicopter loaded with weapons and ammunition crashed Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airport in an eastern province that borders Ethiopia, officials said.The Apache attack helicopter exploded after crashing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021