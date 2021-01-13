Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine van held up as TMC minister blocks highway over farm laws

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:45 IST
Vaccine van held up as TMC minister blocks highway over farm laws

A special vehicle carryingCOVID-19 vaccines got held up on Wednesday in West Bengal'sPurba Bardhaman district due to a blockade of the nationalhighway led by state minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury,protesting against the new farm laws, sources said.

Purba Bardhaman's Superintendent of Police BhaskarMukhopadhyay said that the vaccine-carrying insulated van wasdiverted over a distance of five km through a village owing tothe blockade of the national highway, connecting Kolkata andNew Delhi, at the Galsi area.

The delay in the movement of the vehicle was for thetime taken to cover the five km distance through the village,he said.

Unofficial sources, however, claimed that the vehiclehad to traverse village roads for a distance of 20 kms beforeit could be brought back to the national highway again.

The van, which was being piloted by the West BengalPolice, was on its way to Bankura and Purulia to deliver thevaccines.

After leaving the state government's vaccine store inKolkata, the vehicle delivered 31,500 vaccines at PurbaBardhaman district health office and was on its way to deliverthe life-saving vaccines to Bankura and Purulia when itsonward journey was stopped at around 10 am owing to theblockade, despite a green corridor having been arranged by thepolice for its smooth and fast movement, sources said.

Chowdhury, the state library services minister, saidhe was not aware of the movement of the vaccine van andcleared the road once it was brought to his notice that thevehicle was held up, but by that time it was already diverted.

PTI COR AMRSOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Mallya denied permission to appeal in UK bankruptcy case

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was on Wednesday denied permission to appeal against a UK High Court order refusing to dismiss bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India SBI, in their pursuit of...

NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last weeks insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.The Trump Organisation is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks...

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday announced that he has finished shooting for the 12th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC.The 78-year-old actor began filming the show keeping in line with the government mandated ...

Religious order apologises for mass grave at Irish Mother and Baby home

The religious order that ran a care home for unmarried mothers in the Irish town of Tuam where the remains of hundreds of infants were found in a mass grave has apologised for the treatment of those in its care. A government-commissioned re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021