Smart roads, dedicated toilets for third gender among plans included in NDMC Budget

Smart roads, dedicated toilets for third gender, public e-charging stations, drinking water fountains, sewage treatment plants, setting up of an Integrated Command and Control Centre and not imposing any new tax for the next financial year, are among the plans listed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its annual budget announced on Wednesday.

The civic body's chairman Dharmendra, presented a budget with a moderate surplus of Rs 136.18 crore in the current financial year and Rs 172.47 crore for financial year 2021-22 reflecting its commitment to a well governed and financially sustainable municipal body.

''NDMC has not proposed any new tax for the next financial year in spite of a number of reliefs granted this year. In parallel, NDMC reported completion of major projects like integrated command and control centre this year and a series of projects for the next financial year focusing on uninterrupted power supply, other civic services and strengthening its internal governance,'' he said in his budget speech.

''In the pandemic scenario the NDMC Budget is focused on uninterrupted, tech-enabled, smart, reliable, strong, swasth, swachh, futuristic and caring public service delivery. New Delhi Municipal Council has prepared a budget which conveys our commitment to make NDMC a national pride and global benchmark as a resilient, inclusive, responsive, sustainable and future ready urban local body,'' he added.

Dharmendra said financial year 2020-21 commenced in an unprecedented manner with a complete national lockdown on account of global COVID-19 pandemic which, over the coming months, only intensified followed by phase-wise unlocking process. ''I can say with confidence that NDMC has been successful in ensuring all municipal services in an uninterrupted manner befitting its leading persona among national local bodies. NDMC has taken its response and learning from COVID-19 challenge as a take-off point for its future development strategy to make NDMC a shock-proof city.'' The chairman presented the financial projection of the total receipts of the Budget Estimates 2021-22 of Rs 4,299 crore against Rs 3,645.25 crore provided in Revised Estimate 2020-21. The actual receipts in 2019-20 were Rs 3,648.39 crore. The Budget Estimates 2021-22 for revenue receipts is Rs 3590.81 crore against Rs 3143.25 crore provided in Revised Estimate 2020-21 and actual of Rs 3,308.63 crore in 2019-20.

The Budget Estimates 2021-22 for capital receipts are Rs 708.19 crore against Rs 502 Crore provided in resived estimates 2020-21 and actual of Rs 339.75 crore in 2019-20.

''The next phase of setting up of Integrated Command and Control Centre includes four important modules on property tax, estate management, workshop management and asset management. While the first two will significantly bring in ease of doing business for the citizens, the other two will add to the efficiency and accountability in NDMC.

''The concept plan for development work at KG Marg and Barakhamba Road will be developed and work will be taken up in FY 2021-22. Concept plan for development work at Mandi House circle has been prepared and this too will be taken up in 2021-22,'' he said.

Standard NDMC kiosks, smart public toilet units for women, dedicated toilets for third gender, modular rainwater harvesting pits, development of happiness areas, smart fountains, drinking water fountains, sewer treatment plants, making NDMC buildings safe for seismic effect, are among the announcements listed in the budget.

Detailing the plan for public e-charging station, the chairman said, ''Under Phase-I, out of 100 locations for EV charging station, 55 have already been installed.

''Under phase two, out of 45 locations for EV charging station, 17 have been installed. In nine locations installation work has been completed and would be commissioned shortly. For remaining 19 locations (including 6 Plaza locations) the work is in progress.'' ''NDMC proposes to install 5MW capacity Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) as a pilot to meet the peak load demand and improvement of power factor. Battery energy storage helps balance the fluctuations in supply resulting from the variability of renewable energy generation sources in the network.

''Resurfacing of 19 roads earlier and 23 additional roads has been completed including lanes and by-lanes wherever resurfacing was due. Tender for 2 small Electric Road Sweeping Machines on hiring basis has been invited and the work would be awarded in this FY 2020-21,'' he said. Preparation of basketball, volleyball and other playing courts in NDMC schools, re-development of a school of Lodhi Colony into a School of Excellence, establishing a 50-bedded Ayush hospital with research centre, setting up of organic waste convertor, setting up of activity centres in all primary wing, introduction of bag-less pre-primary and primary classrooms, science parks in NDMC and Navyug schools, are among the plans listed by the civic body for health and education sector.

