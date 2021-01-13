Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours:DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex snaps 3-day winning streak; M&M soars 6 pcMumbai: Snapping its three-day record-setting run, the BSE Sensex closed marginally lower after a choppy session on Wednesday as investors pocketed gains in banking and finance stocks amid mixed global cues. DEL49 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee firms up 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against US dollarMumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened gains for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking upbeat Asian currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows.

DCM39 BIZ-RESULTS-INFOSYSInfosys Q3 net profit up 16.6 pc to Rs 5,197 crNew Delhi: The country's second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday reported a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,197 crore for the December 2020 quarter. DCM37 BIZ-RESULTS-LD WIPROWipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 pc to Rs 2,968 cr New Delhi:IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter. DCM31 BIZ-LD AMAZON PRIME Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, teams up with AirtelNew Delhi: Amazon on Wednesday announced its first mobile-only Prime Video plan at a starting price of Rs 89 per month as it looks to woo entertainment-hungry smartphone users in the country.

DCM25 BIZ-VISTARA-VACCINE TRANSPORTVistara joins COVID-19 vaccine transportation drive, carries shipments to various destinations Mumbai: Vistara, a joint venture airline of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, also joined the COVID-19 vaccine transportation drive in the country on Wednesday, carrying multiple shipments to various destinations including a flight to Varanasi from Mumbai.

DCM18 BIZ-PMFBY-TOMARPMFBY completes 5 yrs: Tomar says 29 cr farmers enrolled so far; urges others to take one soonNew Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said 29 crore farmers have so far insured their crops under the government's Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and urged other growers -- who have not yet got one -- to enroll soon.

DCM59 BIZ-CAB-MINERALREFORMSCabinet approves proposal for mineral reforms: SourcesNew Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for mega mineral reforms, a move that will boost mineral production in the country and bring more mineral blocks into auction, according to sources.

DCM7 BIZ-SIGNALSignal woos users with simple terms of service; says India mkt response beats expectationsNew Delhi: Signal saw a meteoric rise as a direct consequence of privacy debate around its larger rival WhatsApp, but its co-founder Brian Acton said the messaging platform is hoping to capitalise on the opportunities with its ''simple and straightforward'' terms of service and privacy policy.

DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICEPetrol touches new high of Rs 84.45 in Delhi, crosses Rs 91 mark in MumbaiNew Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday touched a new high of Rs 84.45 per litre in the national capital after state-owned fuel retailers hiked prices after a five-day hiatus.

DCM57 BIZ-WILEY-HINDAWIWiley acquires open access publisher HindawiNew Delhi: Global research and education giant John Wiley & Sons has acquired open access publishing major Hindawi Ltd for USD 298 million (over Rs 2,000 crore). DEL36 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold declines Rs 108, silver gains Rs 144 New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 108 to Rs 48,877 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped upside in the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

