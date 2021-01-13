Kerala gets first vaccine consignment of 4.33 lakh doses

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI): The firstconsignment of 4.33 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to combatCOVID-19 was airlifted to Kerala on Wednesday from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

While the first flight carrying the vaccinereached Kochi's Nedumbassery airport at 10.15 am, another setof vaccines reached Thiruvananthapuram later this evening.

Health minister K K Shailaja said the state hasreceived 4,33,500 doses of vaccine.

While 1,80,000 doses were sent to the Regionalvaccine store at Ernakulam, 1,19,500 doses were sent toKozhikode Regional and 1,34,000 doses to Thiruvananthapuramregional vaccine centre, a press release from the minister'soffice said.

Of the total vaccine received, 1,100doses would be sent to Mahe, which is an enclave of Puducherryand lies between Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

The vaccine would be distributed to 133centres across the state.

As many as 3,68,866 people have registered forthe vaccination drive, which will commence from January 16.

