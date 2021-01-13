Left Menu
Adani Green's promoter sells co's shares worth over Rs 1,840 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 2 crore shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Adani Trading Services had divested 2,00,96,000 scrips of the company in the price range of Rs 906 to 916.15.

This translated into the total deal value of Rs 1,840.20 crore.

In separate open market deals, the shares of Adani Green were purchased by Acme Trade and Investment Ltd.

As per Adani Green's shareholding pattern data for the September 2020 quarter, Adani Trading Services LLP held 33.92 per cent stake in the company as a promoter.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, shares of Adani Green had fallen 0.40 per cent to close at Rs 921.50 apiece on the BSE.

Separately, Resilient India Growth Ltd divested 1.76 crore shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd worth over Rs 116 crore through an open market deal.

According to BSE block data, 1.76 crore scrips of the company were offloaded by Resilient India at an average price of Rs 66, taking the total deal value to Rs 116.41 crore.

The shares were bought by Investment Opportunities V pte Ltd at the same price, the data showed.

Stocks of Religare on Wednesday settled 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 68.20 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

