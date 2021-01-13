Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic activity continues on normalisation course in Dec, FY21 GDP to contract 6.7%: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:13 IST
Economic activity continues on normalisation course in Dec, FY21 GDP to contract 6.7%: Report

Economic activity continued with its pace of normalisation and the festivities helped narrow the deficits as compared to the year-ago period in December, a Japanese brokerage said on Wednesday.

Based on data shown by its proprietary models, Nomura also revised up wits FY21 GDP forecast to a contraction of 6.7 per cent, as against the official estimate of a 7.7 per cent contraction in the pandemic-impacted fiscal year.

The Nomura India Monthly Activity Indicator rose to -2.3 per cent in December provisionally when compared to the year-ago period's performance, and was much better than the -7.7 per cent year-on-year witnessed in November and -13.3 per cent in September, it said.

The brokerage said this suggests a “strong recovery” in Q4. “The pandemic situation did not substantially deteriorate in the festive season in December quarter, clearing the decks for a faster pace of economic normalisation,” it said.

''We expect GDP growth of -6.7 per cent y-o-y in FY21, before rising to 13.5 per cent in FY22, above consensus (10 per cent). Along with the moderation in inflation in the short term due to lower food prices, we believe the economy is entering a Goldilocks period,'' it said.

It can be noted that earlier in the day, analysts at its American peer Bofa Securities also pegged the GDP to close FY21 with a contraction of 6.7 per cent.

The Japanese brokerage said an index which it uses as a proxy for the extent of normalisation across the economy suggests economic activity continued to improve during December.

At the end of the festive season, the overall normalisation index for consumption improved to 88.3 per cent in December as against 87 per cent in November and 85 per cent in October, it said.

For passenger cars, two-wheelers and tractors, the normalisation index readings are higher than their respective pre-pandemic levels while on the investment front, the index is trending at 93 per cent, which is 3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, it said.

Similarly, indicators on external sector and aggregate supply also showed improvements, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rijiju meets representatives of sports goods and equipment manufacturers with eye on strengthening sports ecosystem

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met with the representatives of sports goods and equipment manufacturers and discussed in detail ways to improve the coordination between the government and sports manufac...

Oppn UDF stages walkout from Kerala assembly

The opposition Congressled-United Democratic Front staged a walkout from the KeralaAssembly on Wednesday after the Speaker denied permission foran adjournmentmotion to discuss alleged irregularities in thestate-run Life Missions housing pro...

Lawyers write to CJI for resuming regular physical court hearing

Several lawyers on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking to resume regular physical hearing in the courts saying that the virtual hearing system has failed to adequately serve as the affective justice delivery system. ...

England's oldest men's Test cricketer Don Smith passes away at 97

Englands oldest mens Test player Don Smith has passed away at the age of 97. An all-rounder who opened the batting, Smith played three Tests for England during West Indies tour of 1957, making his debut at Lords. He later went on to coach S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021