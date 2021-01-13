Delhi cops aged above 50 on priority list for COVID-19 vaccination

Delhi Police personnel who are above 50 years of age will be on priority list for getting the COVID-19 vaccination, an official said on Wednesday.

''The force has a strength of over 80,000 personnel and they have registered themselves for the vaccination. The date, time and place of vaccination for each police personnel will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number,'' Special Commissioner of Police, Operations and Licensing, Muktesh Chander said.

''Personnel who are above 50 years will be in priority list for the vaccination,'' he said.

The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday.

A SpiceJet flight carrying the vials landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against the coronavirus.

Thereafter, the Delhi Police had formed a ''green corridor'' to safely transport the vaccine to the hospital, the Delhi government's largest COVID-19 facility.

A special cold storage facility has been created at RGSSH to store the vials.

Security is being provided round the clock to the storage centre, police said.

