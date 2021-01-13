1st coronavirus vaccine consignment arrives at Uttarakhand's Jollygrant Airport

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine for Uttarakhand arrived at the Jollygrant Airport here on Wednesday.

The consignment containing 10 boxes of Covishield vials arrived in a Spicejet flight from Mumbai here around 2:45 pm, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi told reporters.

Officials said of the total 1,13,000 dosage received on Wednesday, 1,07,530 are meant for healthcare workers at government and private hospitals of the state, 3,450 for armed forces medical services and 1,640 for healthcare workers of central health units based in Uttarakhand.

The vaccines have been kept safely in walk-in coolers at the Rajya Kendriya Aushadhi Bhandar, Dehradun, Negi said.

The vials will be dispatched to all districts and regional vaccine storage centres where they will reach by Thursday morning, Negi said.

The vaccine will reach even remote storage centres by Thursday afternoon, he said.

Vehicles that will transport the vaccines to the districts have arrived at the state headquarters in Dehradun, he said. One police escort is accompanying each vaccine transporting vehicle, he said.

Disposable syringes are also being distributed along with the vaccines. Every beneficiary will get a vaccination card which is also being distributed along with the vaccines.

The next consignment of the vaccines for Uttarakhand is also likely to arrive soon, officials said.

The vaccination exercise will be conducted in a phased manner in the state from January 16 when healthcare workers will be administered the shots first, he said.

