Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss tighten virus restrictions, stop short of full lockdown

The wealthy Alpine country also eased rules for pandemic-hit businesses to apply for state aid, which will force the government to ask parliament to top up the latest 2.5 billion Swiss franc ($2.82 billion) pot of money for hardship cases. Governments across Europe have announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns over fears about a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, with vaccinations not expected to help much for another two to three months.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:57 IST
Swiss tighten virus restrictions, stop short of full lockdown

Switzerland on Wednesday tightened measures to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country while stopping short of the full lockdown neighbouring countries have adopted to choke off the pandemic. The wealthy Alpine country also eased rules for pandemic-hit businesses to apply for state aid, which will force the government to ask parliament to top up the latest 2.5 billion Swiss franc ($2.82 billion) pot of money for hardship cases.

Governments across Europe have announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns over fears about a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, with vaccinations not expected to help much for another two to three months. Switzerland, which has so far taken a lighter touch to restricting business and public life, said it will close shops selling non-essential supplies from Monday.

It ordered companies to instruct employees to work from home where possible, or require staff in workplaces with more than one person to wear masks. It halved the limit on private gatherings to five people. Schools remain open.

Worried by mounting cases of virus mutations that spread more easily, the cabinet extended the closure of restaurants, and cultural and sport sites by five weeks to the end of February, as proposed last week. New COVID-19 variants were 50% to 70% more infectious than earlier forms, it noted, raising prospects that case numbers could double weekly.

"The government is aware that the measures decided today will have a significant economic impact. We did not take this decision lightly," President Guy Parmelin told reporters. Switzerland has cancelled World Cup downhill ski races like the Lauberhorn classic while allowing ski resorts to remain open, reflecting its wariness of levying harsh economic restrictions.

Health authorities reported more than 490,000 cases and 7,851 deaths since the pandemic broke out in February 2020. Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said Switzerland would keep borrowing to cushion the pandemic's impact while avoiding new taxes. ($1 = 0.8869 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP over Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Congress leader Siddaramaiah hits out at the BJP over the cabinet expansion of the Karnataka government. The cabinet expansion by BSYBJP reflect the beliefs of BJP4India in the suppression of marginalised sections. They have never valued so...

Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers

Ankita Rainas bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.In the womens singles qualifiers being held in Dub...

ISL 7: Chennaiyin FC inches closer to top 4 with 2-1 win over Odisha

Their first clash in this seasons Indian Super League ISL on Sunday may have ended in a goalless draw, but Chennaiyin FCs encounter against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday wasnt short of goals. After struggling for goals all seaso...

RBI allows select urban cooperative banks in western region to refund capital

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed select urban cooperative banks to refund share capital to their members or nominees of deceased members on demand.Only those urban cooperative banks UCBs in western region which have a capital to risk a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021