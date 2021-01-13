Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February - lawmaker

Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson & Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen, have been assessed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since Dec. 1 under a rolling review to speed up possible approval. "EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our (EU lawmakers) group meeting this morning that the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is likely to submit an application for approval to the EU for their vaccine in February," said Peter Liese, who represents health matters for the EU's centre-right group, the assembly's largest.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:31 IST
J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February - lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday. Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson & Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen, have been assessed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since Dec. 1 under a rolling review to speed up possible approval.

"EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our (EU lawmakers) group meeting this morning that the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is likely to submit an application for approval to the EU for their vaccine in February," said Peter Liese, who represents health matters for the EU's centre-right group, the assembly's largest. A spokesman for Kyriakides said later on Wednesday: "We cannot give any precise indications regarding an application for conditional marketing authorisation, but we of course hope that an application could be submitted in the coming weeks."

"A date for submission of a marketing authorisation application has not yet been confirmed," EMA said later on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The possible approval timeline in the EU appears to be slightly slower than that expected in the United States. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed, said at a media briefing on Tuesday that he expected Johnson & Johnson to apply for U.S. emergency authorization by the end of January, which could lead to approval by mid-February.

The EU drugs regulator had said in December it expected the company to apply in the first quarter of this year. It took EMA 20 days to approve the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, and just over a month to authorise the Moderna shot after their applications in early December. The two shots are so far the only ones approved in the EU, while AstraZeneca submitted its application on Tuesday.

"If all goes well, we will already have the fourth corona vaccine available in a few weeks," Liese added. The EU has booked 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and has an option to order another 200 million shots. The J&J jab is single dose, unlike other vaccines approved so far in the EU and which require two doses for full protection.

The EU has invested about 360 million euros ($438 million) to secure the J&J vaccine with a downpayment that would need to be complemented with payments by EU governments willing to buy the vaccine after approval. The U.S. government secured 100 million doses from the company for $1 billion in an August agreement, with an option to buy an additional 200 million doses.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Padma Shri D Prakash Rao dies in Odisha, tributes pour in

Noted social activist DPrakash Rao died on Wednesday at the SCB Medical CollegeHospital in Cuttack. He was 63.Rao succumbed to a brain stroke at 4.15 pm, SCBMedical College Hospital Emergency Officer B N Mohaparan said.My father was under t...

REUTERS NEXT-Solving climate crisis will be at center of Biden's job agenda -Deese

Solving the climate crisis by boosting investments in new technologies will be at the center of the Biden administrations job creation agenda, the incoming top economic adviser for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday.I think wh...

Search operation underway to trace two people who jumped into Hindon canal

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said a search operation is underway to trace the bodies of a man and a woman who allegedly jumped into the Hindon canal here. Around 15 divers have been pressed into service to trace the bodies, they said.Deput...

U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment -McConnell spokesman

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not use emergency powers to immediately reconvene the chamber this week as the House moves forward with its vote on President Donald Trumps impeachment, his spokesman said in a post on Twit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021