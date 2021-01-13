Business brief

Yes Bank on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Aditya Birla Wellness to launch a credit card offering annual complimentary preventive health check-up and on-call consultation with doctors, specialists, counsellors and nutritionists.

As per a statement, the move is aimed at promoting self-care and both mental and physical well-being as consumers face things like home-schooling of children, working from home, and lack of physical contact with loved ones and colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)