Business brief

Business briefPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:55 IST
Yes Bank on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Aditya Birla Wellness to launch a credit card offering annual complimentary preventive health check-up and on-call consultation with doctors, specialists, counsellors and nutritionists.
As per a statement, the move is aimed at promoting self-care and both mental and physical well-being as consumers face things like home-schooling of children, working from home, and lack of physical contact with loved ones and colleagues.
