NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crashReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:46 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it will hold a Feb. 9 hearing to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.
The board said in June the pilot of a helicopter that crashed outside Los Angeles likely became disoriented in the fog.
