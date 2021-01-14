Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:46 IST
NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it will hold a Feb. 9 hearing to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

The board said in June the pilot of a helicopter that crashed outside Los Angeles likely became disoriented in the fog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

For India, Pakistan to find lasting resolution in Kashmir, says UK

The UK government on Wednesday reiterated its unchanged stance that the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the issue.Responding to a debate held in the House of Parliament ...

Egypt says reviewing $23 billion high-speed train network with Siemens

Egypt is reviewing a final agreement with Germanys Siemens AG to develop a 360 billion Egyptian pound 23 billion, 1,000-km high-speed electric railway network, Egypts presidency said on Wednesday. Work would start immediately on an initial ...

U.S. Chamber expects high-level Chinese visit early in Biden administration

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sees every indication that a high-ranking delegation of Chinese officials will visit Washington early in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a top Chamber official said on Wednesday. Myron Brilliant...

NEWSMAKER-Italy's Renzi completes transformation from reformer to wrecker

Matteo Renzi, who as prime minister once enthused Italians and foreign observers with his promises of reform, is now among the countrys most unpopular figures, his name almost a byword for disloyalty and ruthless political manoeuvres.On Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021