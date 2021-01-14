Left Menu
Development News Edition

London resilient at top of European tech investment table despite COVID

Start-ups and growth companies attracted $10.5 billion worth of funding, accounting for more than a quarter of all investment into Europe and three times the level in Paris, Berlin and Stockholm, the research found. Some of the largest deals involving London companies included a $500 million funding round for London fintech firm Revolut, a $400 million deal for electric vehicle maker Arrival and two funding rounds totalling $527 million for renewable energy firm Octopus Energy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 05:31 IST
London resilient at top of European tech investment table despite COVID

London retained its position as the top European destination for tech venture capital in 2020, with levels near the record amount of the year before despite the impact of COVID-19, according to research by Dealroom.co and London & Partners. Start-ups and growth companies attracted $10.5 billion worth of funding, accounting for more than a quarter of all investment into Europe and three times the level in Paris, Berlin and Stockholm, the research found.

Some of the largest deals involving London companies included a $500 million funding round for London fintech firm Revolut, a $400 million deal for electric vehicle maker Arrival and two funding rounds totalling $527 million for renewable energy firm Octopus Energy. The British capital is also home to more unicorns - start-ups with a valuation exceeding $1 billion - than anywhere else in Europe. At 43, it has more than Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam combined, according to the research.

Dealroom said it had identified 81 potential future unicorns headquartered in the city. Eileen Burbidge, partner at London VC firm Passion Capital, said activity quickly rebounded after the shock of the pandemic in the first half.

"In the second quarter capital flows and investment pretty much stopped... all the way up and down the value chain," she said in an interview. "Towards the end of Q3 things started to pick up again, whether people were getting used to a new normal or having confidence in what the potential outcomes could be by that point, and activity in London picked up really quickly."

The pandemic had underscored the value of fast-growing sectors such as fintech - a strength for London - health tech and enterprise, for example collaboration tools, she said. Passion Capital, an early stage investor in Monzo and GoCardless, has been seeing pitches back to pre-COVID levels or higher, she said.

"Entrepreneurs are continuing to pitch, I do think there's still a lot of investment capital available," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

A pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week, transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet late on Wednesday. Passengers will be required to provide proof of a ...

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

Snap Inc is permanently terminating U.S. President Donald Trumps Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol...

Britain allows hospitals to discharge COVID-19 patients into care homes without re-testing

Britain on Wednesday altered its rules to allow coronavirus patients who have completed 14 days isolation without showing symptoms of COVID-19 to move directly into care homes from hospitals without being re-tested for the disease. Such ind...

Sumo-Top Japan sumo wrestler Hakuho released from hospital after COVID infection - media reports

Japans top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. Hochi reported that Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021